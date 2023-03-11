Unstable Middle-Order

One of the major conerns for RCB has been their inconsistent middle-order. The likes of Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh and Disha Kasat have fired as a unit in WPL.

Bowling Woes

Bowling has been a major concern for RCB's winless situation in WPL. The likes of Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh have failed to take wickets on a consistent basis.

Misfiring Richa Ghosh

Much like Smriti Mandhana, young Richa Ghosh hasn't lived up to her reputation. She scored just 41 runs from four games.

Team Imbalance

RCB are yet to find their perfect balance in WPL, something skipper Smriti Mandhana has admitted after their fourth defeat on the trot.

Smriti Mandhana's Poor Form

Smriti Mandhana's poor run with the bat at the top of the order has impacted RCB's campaign in WPL. Mandhana, so far, has scored 80 runs in four games at SR of 133.33.

