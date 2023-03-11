One of the major conerns for RCB has been their inconsistent middle-order. The likes of Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh and Disha Kasat have fired as a unit in WPL.
10 Mar, 2023
Bowling has been a major concern for RCB's winless situation in WPL. The likes of Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh have failed to take wickets on a consistent basis.
10 Mar, 2023
Much like Smriti Mandhana, young Richa Ghosh hasn't lived up to her reputation. She scored just 41 runs from four games.
10 Mar, 2023
RCB are yet to find their perfect balance in WPL, something skipper Smriti Mandhana has admitted after their fourth defeat on the trot.
10 Mar, 2023
Smriti Mandhana's poor run with the bat at the top of the order has impacted RCB's campaign in WPL. Mandhana, so far, has scored 80 runs in four games at SR of 133.33.
10 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!