Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta's celebration says it all in the picture as he powered Spain to a 1-0 lead in the dying moments of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Final. This celebration is not just special for scoring the winner. It is special because he took off his shirt to flash his friend and footballer Dani Jarque's name on his inner, who died that year due to a heart-attack.

14 Nov, 2022