Roger Milla's corner flag dance celebration is the most iconic celebration in FIFA World Cup history. Cameroon's greatest ever footballer is the oldest player to score in a World Cup Finals and his second-half double goal against a star-studded Romanian side in the 1990 World Cup made him do the famous 'hip-swaying' dance along with the corner flag.
14 Nov, 2022
An iconic celebration in world football which is still relevant and every footballer would break into the famous 'baby' celebration if a newborn comes to their life. It was in the 1994 FIFA World Cup, Brazil's Bebeto after scoring against the Netherlands stretched out his arms and began rocking an imaginary baby. This celebration was meant for his newborn son, Mattheus.
14 Nov, 2022
A special goal against the then defending champions Brazil, calls for a special celebration and Denmark's Brian Laudrup did just that. In the 1998 World Cup he scored against a star-studded Selecao and soon after scoring, he sent off like a headless chicken and then suddenly dropped to the floor casually only to lent on his elbow to pull off the coldest World Cup celebration you will ever see.
14 Nov, 2022
South Africa's Siphiwe Tshabalala pulled off arguably the coolest World Cup celebrations of all-time. The South African powered the home-side to a 1-0 lead in the opening game of the 2010 FIFA World Cup against Mexico and as soon as he found the back of the net, he ran towards the touch-line and danced with his Bafana Bafana mates with epic moves.
14 Nov, 2022
Andres Iniesta's celebration says it all in the picture as he powered Spain to a 1-0 lead in the dying moments of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Final. This celebration is not just special for scoring the winner. It is special because he took off his shirt to flash his friend and footballer Dani Jarque's name on his inner, who died that year due to a heart-attack.
14 Nov, 2022
