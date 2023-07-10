5 Indian Cricketers And Their Lookalikes | IN PICS
10 Jul, 2023
Koushik Paul
There are sevaral Indian cricketers who have active lookalikes in Asian cricket and outside cricket.
Let's take a look at some of them with India superstars Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli among the list.
Dasun Shanaka and Prasidh Krishna
Kuldeep Yadav and Binura Fernando
Hardik Pandya And WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes
Virat Kohli and Saud Shakeel
Ajinkya Rahane and Dhawal Kulkarni
