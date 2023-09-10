5 Indian Cricketers Who Made India Debut After Marriage
10 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
Ambati Rayudu married his college friend Chennupalli Vidya in 2009 and made India debut in on July 24, 2013, against Zimbabwe.
Stuart Binny got married to Mayanti Langer in 2012 before making his India debut in January 2014.
Kedar Jadhav got married to Snehal Jadhav on June 25, 2011. It was three years before he played his first match for India against Sri Lanka in 2014.
Krunal Pandya married his girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma in December 2017 and made his India debut in a T20I in 2018 against West Indies.
Mayank Agarwal married his long-time girlfriend Aashitha Sood soon after the 2018 IPL and made his India that same year against Australia in the Boxing Day Test match at MCG.
Ambati Rayudu and Stuart Binny have retired from international cricket.
The likes of Mayank Agarwal, Krunal Pandya and Kedar Jadav have failed to hold on to their places in the national team but are regular starters for their respective IPL sides.
