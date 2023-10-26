5 Indian Origin Cricketers Who Have Played For England
26 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
Ravi Bopara has his roots in Gujarat and represented England in all three formats in Tests, T20Is and ODIs.
Haseeb Hameed made his debut for the England national team in 2016 and has played 10 Tests so far. His parents migrated from India to England.
Samit Patel has his roots in Bhavnagar in Gujarat and represented England in Tests, ODIs and T20Is from 2008 to 2015.
Nasser Hussain was born in Chennai and went on to lead England at the top level.
Monty Panesar represented England in Tests, T20Is and ODIs. His parents moved from Punjab to Luton in England in 1979.
England are current ODI World Cup defending champions but have so far flopped in the ongoing edition.
In ODI World Cup 2023, England have so far won just one game out of five.
