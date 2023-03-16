Spotted at RCB's trials at Jammu, the pacer impressed everyone to take home a Rs 60 lakh paycheck at IPL 2023 auction. FYI, Avinash hasn't played a single professional match.
Umran Malik has been one of SRH's finds and also made his India debut after his fast bowling exploits with the franchise at the IPL.
Vivrant Sharma made headlines when Sunrisers Hyderabad shelled out Rs 2.6 crore for the 23-year-old. He became the most expensive uncapped rookie at IPL 2023 auction.
Lucknow Super Giants picked up Yudvir Singh for Rs 20 lakh in the IPL 2023 auction. He had earlier been a part of the Mumbai Indians setup in 2021.
Young Abdul Samad has been a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad for three seasons. The all-rounder has been retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2023 auctions.
