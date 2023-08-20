5 Jobs For Cristiano Ronaldo After Retirement | PICS
20 Aug, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Cristiano Ronaldo has cemented himself as one of the GOATs of football.
The Portuguese has won numerous accolades including the prestigious UEFA EURO Championships.
At 38, Ronaldo is at the fag end of his career. Here are the 5 possible jobs for the Great One after retirement.
Real Madrid Coach- A club legend and Los Blancos' greatest ever goal-scorer. It is quite possible he could get a coaching role since a report came out in 2023 that the Spanish side were interested in offering the forward a coaching job.
Portugal Coach - Portugal's all-time greatest ever player showed glimpse of his gaffer mood during the 2016 EURO Final at the touchline. He is best suited for the national role.
Al Nassr coach- Starting his coaching career in Asia, right after retirement also happens to be a good option for CR7.
Actor/Model- Well, he has the looks, physique and charisma to be one.
Club Owner- After his transfer to Al Nassr, he expressed his desire to own a football club after retirement. So, it's already in Cristiano's bucket list.