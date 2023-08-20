5 Jobs For Lionel Messi After Retirement | PICS
19 Aug, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Lionel Messi has cemented himself as the GOAT of football.
The Argentine has won numerous accolades including the prestigious FIFA World Cup.
At 36, Messi is at the fag end of his career. Here are the 5 possible jobs for the Great One after retirement.
Argentina Coach- An obvious choice, since he has lead the national team to international success as a player.
FC Barcelona Coach- Messi always said that he will live in Barcelona after retirement. So how about coaching his beloved club ?
Inter Miami Co-Owner- It was reported during his Inter Miami transfer that he would be given the opportunity to co-own the Florida based MLS club after his retirement.
Actor- Leo Messi recently made his acting debut for a cameo role in Argentine TV series, Los Protectores. Well, not a bad field to explore.
Chef- Messi is fond of cooking and he is an expert in cooking short ribs. So how does 'Chef Messi' sound like ?
