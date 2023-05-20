5 Jobs For MS Dhoni After Retirement
20 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the most successful captain India has ever produced.
Rumours are there that Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni might retire from cricket after IPL 2023.
After retirement, MS Dhoni might don the mentor's role for the Indian national team and Chennai Super Kings during major tournaments.
Legendary Sunil Gavaskar has opined that MS Dhoni should don India coach's hat after retirement from cricket.
Farming is one of many interests of a low-key MS Dhoni and the former India skipper might like to spend time on his farmland after retirement.
MS Dhoni holds a honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army and is a qualified paratrooper as well. He might serve the nation after retirement.
MS Dhoni has led India to T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy triumphs. He also led CSK to four IPL titles.
