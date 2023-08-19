5 Jobs For Rohit Sharma After Retirement
19 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
Investor - Post retirement, several top cricketers are investing in startups giving a boost to young entrepreneurs.
Acting - Rohit Sharma is camera friendly and has done a lot of ad films for brands he endorses.
Naturalist - Rohit Sharma has an interest in nature and animals and has been vocal on many occasions.
Mentor - Rohit Sharma can be a good mentor, the role he already plays for the juniors in the Indian national team and IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.
Academy Founder - After hanging their boots, cricketers usually give back to society by setting up their own academies for budding cricketers. Rohit Sharma can open one.
At 36 years, Rohit Sharma has barely three-four years of cricket left in him considering his fitness.
Rohit Sharma will be leading India in the ICC World Cup at home later this year.
