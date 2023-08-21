5 Jobs For Shikhar Dhawan After Retirement | In Pics
21 Aug, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Shikhar Dhawan has cemented himself as one of the greatest left-handed batters of Indian cricket.
The Southpaw has over 9000 international runs and even won the ICC Champions Trophy with India in 2013.
At 37, he is at the fag end of his career. Here are the 5 possible jobs for Gabbar after retirement.
Social Media Influencer - Dhawan is a big social media buff and every now and then he will come up with engaging reels. This will be the best full-time job for him after retirement.
IPL Coach- With tons of IPL experience under his belt, he could easily get an offer to coach an IPL side.
Mentor - Fun-loving Shikhar Dhawan can also get an offer to be a mentor of an age-level team or a professional team. Being a mentor will come naturally as he has been the captain of India and even his IPL teams.
Actor - Shikhar made his Bollywood debut with 'Double XL' in 2022. Even though it was a cameo role, he can easily fit among the mainstream.
Musician- In 2019, Dhawan mesmerised everyone in a social media video, where he was seen playing a flute with some precision. He has the talent and surely he would make use of it after he calls it a day.