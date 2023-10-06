5 Left Handed Batters To Watch Out In ODI World Cup 2023
1. David Warner will be the batter to watch out as he will capitalise on his vast IPL experience to get his side its sixth World title.
2. The top-order England batter Dawid Malan also be the game changer, has been in good touch at the top-order in ODIs.
3. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan comes in the tally as he will play a pivotal role for his team and his IPL experience might help him to get going in the World Cup.
4. The 2019 World Cup champion, stokes is one of the stand-out players to watch out for in the 2023 World Cup. Stokes made a huge impact on England's batting in the ODIs.
5. The dynamic wicket-keeper batter of South Africa Quinton de Kock, he is one of the attacking batters in the modern era of the limited overs format.
ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS will take place on Sunday, 8 October. (2:00 PM IST)
ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS match will be played at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chennai.
