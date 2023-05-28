5 Most Unexpected Moments In IPL 2023
28 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
Arijit Singh touches MS Dhoni's feet during IPL 2023 opening ceremony
Apple CEO Tim Cook visit Arun Jaitley Stadium during Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli groove to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song at Eden Gardens.
Virat Kohli's ugly spat with Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and mentor Gautam Gambhir at Ekana Stadium.
Gautam Gambhir's 'shut up' gesture to Bangalore crowd at Chinnaswamy stadium after LSG's win over RCB.
Virat Kohli refuses to shake hands with Sourav Ganguly after RCB beat Delhi Capitals.
MS Dhoni gives Sunil Gavaskar autograph on his shirt after Chennai Super Kings' win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Chepauk.
