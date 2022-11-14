The Canadian captain will be the oldest player of the tournament at the age of 39 years, 9 months. Hutchinson is the record cap-holder for the North American side with 97 appearances.
Portugal's warrior of many battles, Pepe will be the second oldest player of the tournament at 39 years and almost 9 months. This will be his 4th FIFA World Cup.
Kawashima will be the 3rd oldest player of the tournament at 39 years and 8 months. He is the most experienced footballer in the Japan squad, having played 3 World Cups before as well.
Brazil's very own Dani Alves will be the 4th oldest footballer of the tournament at 39 years and 6 months. He will also be the oldest player ever to represent Brazil in FIFA World Cup Finals.
Netherlands' Remko Pasveer will be the 5th oldest player of the tournament and the second oldest goalkeeper of the 22nd edition. A late bloomer, Pasveer rose through the ranks to be Ajax's first-choice goalee at an older age.
