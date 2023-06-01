5 Players Delhi Capitals May Release Before IPL 2024
01 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Sarfraz Khan failed to replicate his domestic form and could manage only 53 runs in the four matches in IPL 2023. Delhi Capitals might release him.
South African import Lungi Ngidi didn't feature in a single game in IPL 2023. With the likes of Anrich Nortje and Mitchell Marsh in the side, Delhi Capitals may release Ngidi.
Rovman Powell scored seven runs in three matches in IPL 2023, with an average of 2.33. Despite Powell's all-around ability, Delhi may release him because of his inconsistency.
Ripal Patel never made an impact in the five matches that he played. The Gujarat batter only managed 49 runs at a low strike rate of 114.
Manish Pandey managed only 160 runs in 10 matches, at a paltry average of 17 and a strike rate of just 109. With such poor performance, Pandey is unlikely to feature for Delhi in IPL 2024.
Led by David Warner, Delhi Capitals finished ninth with 10 points from 14 matches in IPL 2023.
Rishabh Pant, who didn't play in IPL 2023 because of injury, is expected to be back on the field for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.
