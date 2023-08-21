India announced the Asia Cup squad on Monday.
21 Aug, 2023
India.com Sports Desk
India made some bold moves and added Tilak Varma to the squad.
Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul also returned to the squad after injury.
Five players Team India could have picked for the Asia Cup.
Sanju Samson did well in T20I series against West Indies and could have been tried.
R Ashwin could have been a handy addition given the conditions and his experience.
The team gave a chance to Tilak Varma, but Rinku Singh has been equally impressive.
Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh would have added variety to the Indian bowling attack.
Dhawan would have been a valuable addition owing to his record in big tournaments.
