5 Players Rajasthan Royals Can Release Before IPL 2024 Auction
07 Nov, 2023
Koushik Paul
Riyan Parag: RR have been with Parag for five long years but the Assamese failed to live up to expectations. He has played 54 IPL matches to date and scored 600 runs.
Rajasthan Royals have all their bases covered in the spin bowling department and may release KC Cariappa as he might be of great help to other teams who lack in that department.
Navdeep Saini was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 auction for 2.60 crore but played only two games and took three wickets. In IPL 2023 he didn't get a game.
Jason Holder was a total failure in IPL 2023 taking just four wickets and scoring 12 runs in eight matches.
Joe Root was bought by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 but the former England captain failed to impress with their poor batting, scoring 10 runs in three innings.
Led by Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals finished at fifth in the last edition of Indian Premier League.
Rajasthan Royals were the inaugural champions of Indian Premier League, lifting the title in 2008.
