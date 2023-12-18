Indian Premier League 2024 auction will take place on December 14 in Dubai.
RCB have a remaining purse of INR 23.25 crore for the auction.
Mitchell Starc is making a comeback in IPL 2024, the franchise will look to buy the speedster.
Australia skipper Pat Cummins would be the wise choice for Royal Challengers Bangalore as he can do both batting and bowling.
RCB will also look to buy Mujeeb Ur Rahman he was unsold in the last season of Indian Premier League.
Umesh Yadav will likely to be the smart pick for RCB for the replacement of Harshal Patel.
RCB will look to buy Kartik Tyagi as the pacer will be value for money for the franchise
