5 Players to watch out for in Qualifier 1 between GT vs CSK IPL 2023
23 May, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
MS Dhoni: It is going to be a festival in Chennai and Dhoni is the biggest reason for it.
Hardik Pandya: He is due for a big one this season, will it come tonight?
Ravindra Jadeja: The CSK all-rounder would be a crucial player as he can win games with the bat, all and on the field.
Rashid Khan: On a spin-friendly strip at Chepauk, Rashid could be the gamechanger.
Shubman Gill: Thanks to his ominous form, Gill would be key to GT's fortunes tonight.
