5 Players to watch out for in Qualifier 1 between GT vs CSK IPL 2023

23 May, 2023

Ankit Banerjee

MS Dhoni: It is going to be a festival in Chennai and Dhoni is the biggest reason for it.

Hardik Pandya: He is due for a big one this season, will it come tonight?

Ravindra Jadeja: The CSK all-rounder would be a crucial player as he can win games with the bat, all and on the field.

Rashid Khan: On a spin-friendly strip at Chepauk, Rashid could be the gamechanger.

Shubman Gill: Thanks to his ominous form, Gill would be key to GT's fortunes tonight.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: RIP Aditya Singh Rajput! All About The Actor Found Dead at His Home in Mumbai

 Find Out More