5 Players Who Can Replace Ambati Rayudu At CSK
18 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Ambati Rayudu retired from IPL after Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans to win IPL 2023. It was CKS's fifth IPL title.
During his time at CSK, Ambati Rayudu played 90 games for the franchise from 2018 to 2023 and scored 1932 runs including one hundred.
With Ambati Rayudu retiring, let's take a look at the players who can replace the veteran at CSK.
Tamil Nadu's Baba Indrajith has everything to be in the CSK team. Indrajith has played in IPL and has a good domestic record which speaks volumes about his consistency.
Subhranshu Senapati is another batter who can replace Ambati Rayudu, The Odisha captain has been a part of CSK squad for two years and knows inside out of CSK.
India 2022 U-19 World Cup star Dinesh Bana can be an option. The 18-year-old is an aggressive batter by nature who can play spin and pace really well and has a reputation for hitting big shots.
Veteran Bengal wicketkeeper Abhimanyu Easwaran can be another option if CSK are looking for an experienced player. The 27-year-old comes with huge experience at the domestic level.
Kerala wicketkeeper batter Mohammed Azharuddeen can be one of the players who can replace Ambati Rayudu in the CSK lineup. He smashed a 37-ball ton in the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Indian-Origin Players Who Played In Ashes