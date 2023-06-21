5 Players Who Can Replace Rohit Sharma As India's Test Captain
21 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Rohit Sharma's future as India's Test captain is the most talked topic at the moment after their loss to Australia in the World Test Championship final.
In the WTC 2023-25 cycle, India will be playing South Africa and Australia in an away series.
Let's take a look at five players who can replace Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain:
Injured at the moment, but the Indian team management can invest on Rishabh Pant as far as India's Test captain is concerned for the long-term future. Pant can easily take up the mantle from Rohit Sharma.
KL Rahul is a strong contender to replace Rohit Sharma as India's next Test captain. He is proven and has already captained India in Tests before for few matches. He also leads in IPL.
Shubman Gill is the new star of the Indian cricket team at the moment and can groomed for leadership opportunity in the next 12 months and then appoint him at the helm.
Ajinkya Rahane played as India's vice-captain for a long time before getting dropped from the team last year. He was India's captain when India beat Australia in 2021.
Although Shreyas Iyer is yet to be tested at the Test level, he had leadership experience in the Indian Premier League.