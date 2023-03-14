Nitish Rana has led Delhi in domestic cricket and can be an option to lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023.
13 Mar, 2023
Shreyas Iyer has complained of lower back pain during BGT and is doubtful for IPL 2023. Iyer is captain of KKR.
13 Mar, 2023
An integral part of KKR for a decade, Sunil Narine can be a leadership option considering his captaincy experience in various T20 leagues globally.
13 Mar, 2023
KKR's new recruit this season, the management could consider Litton Das in the leadership role since he had already led Bangladesh before in international cricket.
13 Mar, 2023
In case Iyer misses out, Shakib Al Hasan is the frontrunner to lead KKR in IPL 2023. He is currently the Bangaldesh captain and recently won the T20I series against England at home.
13 Mar, 2023
