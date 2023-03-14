Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana has led Delhi in domestic cricket and can be an option to lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has complained of lower back pain during BGT and is doubtful for IPL 2023. Iyer is captain of KKR.

Sunil Narine

An integral part of KKR for a decade, Sunil Narine can be a leadership option considering his captaincy experience in various T20 leagues globally.

Litton Das

KKR's new recruit this season, the management could consider Litton Das in the leadership role since he had already led Bangladesh before in international cricket.

Shakib Al Hasan

In case Iyer misses out, Shakib Al Hasan is the frontrunner to lead KKR in IPL 2023. He is currently the Bangaldesh captain and recently won the T20I series against England at home.

