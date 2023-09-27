5 Players Who Should Thank MS Dhoni For What They Are Now
27 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli made his debut under Dhoni in 2008 and after 15 years, he is the proud owner of 25000-plus runs and 77 international hundreds.
Rohit Sharma didn't fit in the Indian middle-order and as a result was inconsistent. But Dhoni made him open for India in 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and rest is history.
Ravichandran Ashwin proved himself under MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings. It was under Dhoni, Ashwin made his India debut Dhoni and now he is the proud owner of 450-plus Test wickets.
Ravindra Jadeja was struggling initially after he made his India debut. But it was under Dhoni that Jadeja transformed himself into one of India's leading spin-bowling all-rounders across formats.
Suresh Raina cemented his spot in the Indian middle order after MS Dhoni gave the southpaw multiple chances. Incidentally, both Raina and Dhoni retired on August 15, 2020.
After retirement, MS Dhoni continued to play in the Indian Premier League and recently won the tournament with CSK in 2023.
MS Dhoni is expected to retire from cricket after IPL 2024. He will lead CSK in IPL 2024.
