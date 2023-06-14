5 Possible Clubs For Kylian Mbappe After Leaving PSG
14 Jun, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Real Madrid: Real Madrid have been tracking Mbappe for quite a long time and as the Frenchman confirmed that he won't extend his contract post 2024, it's a good opportunity for Madrid to get his signature.
Manchester United: With the rumours of Qatari takeover intensifies, Mbappe might get a lucrative offer from the Red Devils.
Manchester City: The defending European champions will love to have someone like him to bolster their attack.
Chelsea: There are also rumours that Chelsea have shown interest on the 2018 World Cup winner.
Liverpool: It was heard that Liverpool made an offer to Mbappe last year. So why not do it again ?
Kylian Mbappe won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 with France.
The 24-year old almost dragged France to yet another World Cup glory in 2022 with a hattrick. France lost 4-2 on penalties against Argentina after 3-3 of extra-time.
Kylian Mbappe have won so far 12 trophies with PSG.
For France he also won the UEFA Nations League, apart from the World Cup.
For PSG, Mbappe has scored 212 goals in 260 games.