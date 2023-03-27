RCB had their first full team training session on Sunday ahead of IPL 2023 with the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell among notables ones in attendance.
27 Mar, 2023
West Indian Chris Gayle was given a medal of honour for his contribution for RCB. His jersey number 333 was also permanently retired.
27 Mar, 2023
Like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers was also given a medal of honour. ABD's jersey number 17 was also permanently retired.
27 Mar, 2023
Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell share a great bond on and off the field and that was on display at RCB Unbox event.
27 Mar, 2023
RCB unveiled their jersey for IPL 2023.
27 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!