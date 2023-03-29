Rohit Sharma said MS Dhoni is fit enough to play few more reasons. Dhoni will be leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.
"Jasprit Bumrah is a big miss definitely. But is an opportunity for the youngsters in the team. We’ve been discussing the options. Hopefully, we can close it in the next few days."
Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher said Rohit Sharma is the captain and 'hopefully he gets into some sort of form and hopefully does not want to rest."
Rohit Sharma is in favour of the Impact Player rule in IPL. "Impact player and changing teams XI after the toss. I like it,” said Rohit.
On Arjun Tendulkar's chances of getting a game in IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said, "hopefully he will gate a game this time."
