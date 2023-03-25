Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals lost 118 matches out of 224 games they have played in the history of IPL.

25 Mar, 2023

Koushik Paul

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings are second in the list, who have faced defeat in 116 matches in IPL.

25 Mar, 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB lost in 113 out of a total 227 matches they have played in the IPL.

25 Mar, 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders faced defeat in 106 games while playing 223 matches.

25 Mar, 2023

Mumbai Indians

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians lost a total of 98 matches while playing 231 games in IPL.

25 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Indian Railways Rules Travellers Must Know

 Find Out More