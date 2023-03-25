Delhi Capitals lost 118 matches out of 224 games they have played in the history of IPL.
Punjab Kings are second in the list, who have faced defeat in 116 matches in IPL.
RCB lost in 113 out of a total 227 matches they have played in the IPL.
Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders faced defeat in 106 games while playing 223 matches.
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians lost a total of 98 matches while playing 231 games in IPL.
