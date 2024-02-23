5 Things Cristiano Jr Is Not Allowed To Do
23 Feb, 2024
Koushik Paul
The Portuguese striker has a very strict way of raising his kids, especially his elder son Cristiano Jr.
Cristiano Ronaldo does not allow an Iphone for his son. To be particular, Cristiano Jr is not allowed to use any kind of mobile phones.
Cristiano Jr can have a girlfriend only after being approved by his mother Georgina Rodriguez.
No Instagram profile for Cristiano Jr. Although there are several profiles, but those are all fake.
Cristiano Ronaldo is very strict when it comes to diet and nutrition. Chocolates and crisps are a big NO for Cristiano Jr.
Cristiano Jr is ot allowed to have any fizzy drinks like Coca Cola and others.
Crisiano Jr is currently playing at the Al Nassr academy at Saudi Arabia while his father plays for the senior team.
