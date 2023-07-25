5 Times When Bangladesh Crossed All Limits In IND Vs BAN In Cricket
25 Jul, 2023
Koushik Paul
Unlike previous years, the India vs Bangladesh rivalry in cricket is one of the most talked about in the world.
From Harmanpreet Kaur to Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, several top Indian cricketers have been involved in controversies against Bangladesh.
Harmanpreet Kaur was given out in an controversial manner by the umpires.
In 2015, a caricature in a leading Bangladesh daily showed top Indian players, including MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, with their head half shaven.
In 2015, celebrated fan Sudhir Gautam was attacked in Bangladesh after India's loss in the second ODI on Sunday.
Bangladeshi cricket fans used a morphed picture of pacer Taskin Ahmed holding a chopped head of then India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Virat Kohli has been accused of 'fake fielding' against Bangladesh in a match of T20 World Cup in 2022.
