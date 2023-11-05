5 Virat Kohli Records Which Will Not Be Broken Anytime Soon
Virat Kohli scored fastest 10,000 ODI runs in just 205 innings.
The former Indian captain has a record of most double hundreds as a skipper. Virat Kohli smashed 7 double tons as India captain.
Virat Kohli has been a part of most international wins for India - 308 and continuing.
Virat Kohli has won most Player of the Series awards across formats - 20.
Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in T20Is. The Indian sits on top with 4008 runs in 107 innings.
Virat Kohli is considered to be one of the best batter in the world right now and is also known as the 'King of Cricket'.
Virat Kohli is just one Ton away to equalize the record with Sachin Tendulkar of Most ODI Hundreds.
