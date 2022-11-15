Youssoufa Moukoko

Germany's Youssoufa Moukoko will be the youngest footballer in the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at 18 years of age. The Cameroonian born striker is one of Borussia Dortmund's key striker and this will be for first-time, Moukoko will be representing the senior team that too at the biggest stage of the game.

India.com Sports Desk