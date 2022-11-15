Germany's Youssoufa Moukoko will be the youngest footballer in the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at 18 years of age. The Cameroonian born striker is one of Borussia Dortmund's key striker and this will be for first-time, Moukoko will be representing the senior team that too at the biggest stage of the game.
15 Nov, 2022
Spain's Gavi is considered to be one of the bright young prospects in the world and he'll be the 2nd youngest footballer in Qatar at 18 years and 3 months. One of Barcelona's key man in midfield currently, he'll surely be the one to look forward to in the World Cup.
15 Nov, 2022
Bennette will be the 3rd youngest footballer in the World Cup at the age of 18 years and 5 months. The Sunderland winger became Costa Rica's youngest footballer to represent the country in World Cup Qualifiers. In 7 matches he has so far scored 2 goals for the North American side.
15 Nov, 2022
El Khannous will be the 4th youngest midfielder at the age of 18 years and 6 months and the Genk midfielder will also be his country's youngest ever representative at the biggest stage of football.
15 Nov, 2022
Belgium's Zeno Debast will be the 5th youngest footballer in the World Cup at 19 years and 1 month. In September 2022, the Anderlecht midfielder received his first call-up to the senior Belgian squad for the UEFA Nations League matches against Wales and Netherlands.
15 Nov, 2022
