5 Cricket Records Which Are Likely To Remain Unbeaten | PICS
Brian Lara's 400 runs in a Test record also comes in the tally.
Rohit Sharma's 264 runs in ODI match seem unbreakable
AB de Villiers' fastest century in ODIs (31 balls)
Brendon McCullum's fastest century in Tests (54 balls)
Virat Kohli scored the most runs in a single IPL season scoring 973 runs in a season.
Sachin Tendulkar's 100-centuries record cannot be broken anytime soon.
