6 Indian Players To Play Two World Cups At Home
04 Oct, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
1. Sachin Tendulkar was key part of Indian team reaching the semi finals in 1996 and 2011 when India lifted the trophy at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
2. Virat Kohli will be looking to achieve the rare feat of winning two World Cups on home soil, Kohli was the part of Indian team in 2011 World Cup under MSD's captaincy.
3. Ravichandra Ashwin is also on the list as he was aslo the part of Indian team in 2011 World Cup.
4. Mohammad Azharuddin was part of India's side that played at home in 1987 and 1996. Azharuddin was the captain of the team in the 1996 edition.
5. Monoj Prabhakar was the part of the Indian team for both 1987 and 1996 World Cup held at home.
6. Navjot Singh Sidhu played total of two ODI World Cups for India and both were at home.
ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will start from 5 October at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India. (2:00 PM IST)
The first match will be played between England and New Zealand.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ICC World Cup 2023: Top 10 All-Rounders To Watchout For