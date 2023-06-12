6 Reasons Why India Lost The WTC 2023 Final
Indian Team was coming after playing IPL 2023 so there was no preparation for the Test match.
Four of the best Indian players were not part of the World Test Championship 2023
Australia were prepared really well in comparison with India.
Steven Smith and Travis Head's partnership.
The strategy and think tank were not good enough.
Team selection was not that good as Ashwin was not part of Playing XI.
