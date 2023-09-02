6 Times Cricketers Broke India-Pakistan Rivalry

During the Champions Trophy 2017, former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was trolled on social media for his English skills. After this, Virender Sehwag took to his Twitter handle and defended Sarfaraz Ahmed.
During the Asia Cup 2022, Virat Kohli and Shaheen Afridi caught the attention of the fans. The Indian star asked Shaheen about his injury and the Pakistani pacer said he was praying for Kohli to get back to form.
India's ace batter, Virat Kohli, was going through a rough patch in international cricket in 2022. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam wrote a heartwarming tweet on his Twitter handle.
Former Pakistani player Azhar Ali shared a glimpse of when Indian legends Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni made time to meet his sons after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final. Azhar Ali thanked both Indian legends on his Twitter handle.
After Shahid Afridi announced his retirement from international cricket, the Indian team gifted him a jersey that was signed by all the players and the head coach.
Virat Kohli and Shadab Khan were enjoying light-hearted moments during their final practice session before the Asia Cup 2023 showdown.
