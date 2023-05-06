7 Best Catches Of Indian Premier League 2023
Jadeja picked an almost impossible catch to dismiss MI's Cameron Green.
One of the finest catches by Samson as he picked up DC's opener Prithvi Shaw for a duck.
Aman Khan's unbelievable efforts to get rid of RCB skipper Faf du Plessis arguably one of the best catch of IPL 2023
Aiden Markram takes a nearly impossible catch of MI's Suryakumar Yadav.
Markram turned Superman while taking the catch of Mumbai's Ishan Kishan.
Narayan Jagadeesan pulled off a superb over-the-shoulder catch to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha during match no 13 of IPL 2023
