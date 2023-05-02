The first major fight in IPL happened between Sourav Ganguly and Shane Warne during the inaugural season of the league.
Who can forget the Monkey Gate scandal it is arguably the most heated altercation on the field of cricket.
This is the latest ugly spat of cricket that happened after the LSG vs RCB match at Lucknow between Kohli and Gambhir.
This happened between India and Bangladesh's U-19 World Cup 2020 where Bangladesh ultimately won the match and then things turned ugly pretty ugly.
Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were the part of ugly banter in IPL 2013.
Who can forget this fight between two fiery characters Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir for a moment forget that they were playing a cricket match.
This was the funniest incident out of them all that saw Javed Miandad jumping as he tried to imitate Kiran More in 1992 World Cup.
