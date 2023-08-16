7 Cricketers Who Came Out Of Retirement To Play Again
16 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
Ben Stokes came out of ODI retirement to play in 2023 ICC World Cup in India.
Imran Khan came out of retirement in 1992 and led his team to their first-ever World Cup triumph.
Moeen Ali announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2021. However, he made a return to the team after Jack Leach got injured ahead of Ashes 2023.
Kevin Pietersen announced his retirement in 2011 due to issues with his ECB but later returned to play all three formats for his country.
Shahid Afridi had come out of retirement multiple times in his career before calling it a day in 2017.
Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor announced his retirement from international cricket in 2015. However, he made a remarkable comeback in 2017.
Dwayne Bravo retired from international cricket in 2018 but came out of retirement in 2020 to play in the T20I series against Ireland.
