7 Iconic Moments From The Indian Legend At ICC Events
Patient 84 against New Zealand at the 1992 World Cup and his knock against the co-hosts in Dunedin was one of pure class.
90 runs against Australia at the 1996 World Cup was a classic case of counter-attacking cricket where he single-handedly turned the match.
Sachin's Emotional 140 runs against Kenya at the 1999 World Cup was a memorable inning following his father's death. He also stitched an unbeaten partnership of 237 with Rahul Dravid.
In 2003 World Cup Sachin played his best innings against thr arch rivals Pakistan where he scored brilliant 98 runs which hepled India to chase a tough target of 274.
The Little Master was in a devastating mood when he scored his 47th ODI Century against England in ODI World Cup 2011.
In the 2011 ODI World Cup Semi-Final against the arch-rivals, Pakistan Master Blaster Played outstanding innings of 85 runs which led India to post a match-winning total of 260/9
Sachin Tendulkar greatest moment in his career was when he lifted ODI World Cup in 2011 in India at Wankhede Stadium.
