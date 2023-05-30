This is the most iconic photo of Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup. Indian cricket team had set a benchmark for future cricketers under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.
Who can forget this incident when Sourav had taken off his jersey and was waving it with full enthusiasm. He then came down and jumped into Kaif's arms.
MS Dhoni's 2011 ODI World Cup winning six at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
After winning the ODI World Cup 2011 in Mumbai Virat Kohli lifting cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders nobody can forget this scene.
Virat Kohli's game-changing six against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia.
Rohit Sharma lifting Kohli after his unbeaten match-winning knock against Pakistan at MCG. Who can forget that?
After IPL 2023 final captain cool lost his calmness and you can see in this picture how the CSK skipper hugged Ravindra Jadeja.
