7 Indian Athletes Who Won Medals In International Championships
1. Neeraj Chopra created a historic win for India by becoming the 1st Indian to win Gold in World Athletics Championship. 2023.
Hima Das secured Silver in 400m race in 2018 Asian Games.
Neeraj Chopra won Silver in Javelin Throw in 2022 World Athletics Championship.
Anju Bobby George won the first Bronze medal for India at Women's long jump in 2003 World Athletics Championship.
Sprint runner Dutee Chand clinched Gold in Summer Universiade in 2019.
In 2010, Poonia achieved the historic feat of becoming the first Indian female athlete to secure a Gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Awinash Sable and Priyanka Goswami made history in 2022 by securing silver medals in the 3000 m steeplechase and 10,000 m racewalking events at the Commonwealth Games.
