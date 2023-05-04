Ex-SRH player Basil Thampi conceded 70 runs in four overs without taking a wicket against RCB in IPL 2018.
PBKS' Arshdeep Singh bowled his worst IPL over against MI on Wednesday as he gave 66 runs in 3.5 overs.
Rohit Sharma also comes in the list as MI skipper holds the record of joint most ducks (15) in IPL till now along with Sunil Narine and Dinesh Karthik.
Gautam Gambhir comes on the list as the former KKR skipper got out on ducks for three consecutive times in IPL 2014.
RCB had a forgetful match in 2017 as they registered an all-time lowest total (49) against KKR.
Deccan Chargers hold the record of conceding the most extras during an IPL 2008 match against KKR. They conceded 28 extras.
11 straight losses by Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013 is still the most by any team in the history of the tournament.
