7 Proud Moments Of Sania Mirza’s Tennis Career
14 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
She is the only Indian woman who won the Grand Slam championship.
Sania and Shuai Zhang won their 43rd doubles trophy at the Ostrava Open in September 2021.
In Hyderabad, Sania became the first Indian woman to win a WTA singles championship in 2005.
Sania advanced to the US Open's fourth round and, by 2007, had risen into the women's top 30.
Sania won the French Open title in 2012 and the Australian Open title in 2009 in mixed doubles.
She won six Grand Slam championships, three of which were mixed doubles Slam trophies.
Sania Mirza won a staggering 14 medals in various tennis competitions, six of which were gold for her country, India.
