Eyes Will be on Bumrah as he is Coming Back After an Injury
17 Aug, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Rahul is Expected to Keep Wicets & Bat in The Middle-Order. Can he do it After His Injury?
Kuldeep Will Have Competition From Chahal For The Specialist Spinner Spot.
Captain Rohit Has Not Been Consistent Lately. Can he Get Back to Top Form?
Samson Stands an Outside Chance of Making The Squad But That Depends on How he Performs in Ireland.
There Are Talks That Tilak Varma Could be in The Sqwuad After His Heroics in Windies.
Like Tilak Varma, Jaiswal is Also Vying For a Spot in The Squad on The Back of His Good Show in West Indies.
