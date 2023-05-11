Considering his current form he should have been the part of upcoming World Cup.
MS Dhoni is currently setting an example by leading his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.
As India is looking for a wicket-keeper batter who can do it better than MS Dhoni.
MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain for India as he won all the ICC trophies.
The World Cup will be played in India and MS Dhoni rule Indian pitches.
MS Dhoni is a game-changer and former India skipper proved it many times.
His ICC experience will help Rohit and CO. to face challenges in the game.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most Expensive Mangoes in The World