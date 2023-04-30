Rohit Sharma is the 15th-highest scorer in ODI cricket and the sixth-highest run-scorer among Indians, behind MS Dhoni (10,599), Rahul Dravid (10,768), Sourav Ganguly (11,221), Virat Kohli (12,898) and Sachin Tendulkar (18.426 runs).
Hitman has the third-highest ODI tons by any player, behind Virat (46) and Sachin (49).
Rohit has hit the most sixes in T20I cricket (182 sixes) and is the most-capped male player in the format (148 matches).
Rohit Sharma is also the fourth fastest to reach 8,000 runs in ODI (200 innings) and 7,000 runs (181 innings).
Rohit Sharma is part of the Indian team which reached the final of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 against New Zealand.
Rohit Sharma is part of the Indian team that won the T20 WC in 2007.
Rohit has made an impact in T20 cricket with his captaincy skills. He has won six IPL trophies, making him the most successful IPL player ever.
