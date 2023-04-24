Sachin Tendulkar is the youngest player to debut in International cricket at the age of 16 years and 205 days.
Sachin Tendulkar played ODI cricket for 22 years and 91 days which is also a record.
51 Test centuries in cricket by Sachin is the most by any person in test cricket history.
In the 2003 ODI World Cup Sachin scored a total of 673 runs which is the highest by any player.
In International cricket, Sachin Tendulkar scored 34357 runs which is the highest by any cricket player till now.
Sachin is the only Test player to play most matches in international cricket. He played 200 test matches.
Sachin Tedulkar 100 International Centuries is impossible to break.
