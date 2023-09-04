Cricketers Who Married Athletes
04 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
Dinesh Karthik – Dipika Pallikal: Dipika Pallikal is an Indian professional squash player and won gold in 2014 Commonwealth Games.
David Warner – Candice Warner: Candice Warner used to be a professional competitor in the Ironman series - a water-sport-based surfing event in Australia.
Shoaib Malik – Sania Mirza: The Indian, who retired recently, is a trailblazer in Indian women's tennis.
Mitchell Starc – Alyssa Healy: Like Starc, Healy is a professional cricketer and represents the Australia women's team. She had also won few World Cups for Australia.
Shikhar Dhawan – Aesha Mukherjee: She is a trained kickboxer and very passionate about her fitness.
Ishant Sharma – Pratima Singh: Pratima is a basketball player and represented India in three Asian Basketball Championships (2006, 2007, 2009) and the 2010 Asian Games.
Robin Uthappa – Sheetal Goutham: She had represented India at youth level tennis and is also a fitness addict.
Kedar Jadhav – Snehal Pramod: Snehal was a wicket-keeper batter during her playing days and represented Maharashtra, Odisha, Hyderabad and the West Zone in domestic cricket.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Shortest Cricketers Of All Time With Height Details