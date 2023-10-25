8 Indian Origin Players Who Represented Australia At The International Level
Bransby Cooper was born in 1884 Dhaka which was earlier a part of India. He got a chance to play a single for Australia at the International level.
Rex Sellers is an Indian origin leg-spinner born in present day Valsad Gujarat.
Stuart Clark is also an Indian origin player who played for the Australian cricket team. He played in 24 Tests, 39 ODIs and 9 T20s
Lisa Sthalekar hails from Pune Maharashtra. She went on to become one of the best all-rounders in Australia's Women's cricket history.
Gurinder Sandhu was from Punjab. He got a chance to represent Australia in the One Day Internationals
Tanveer Sangha represented Australia in under 19 matches. He was also from Punjab, and he was the leading wicket-taker in the 2020 U19 World Cup Tournament
Jason Sangha was Australia's captain in the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup and he was also the team’s highest run-scorer.
Another cricketer of Indian descent who represented Australia internationally is Arjun Nair. He competed for Australia's U-19 team.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most Searched Players Online Over The Last 12 Months - InPics