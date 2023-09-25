Trisha Stratus was a legend in her own right. The Canadian fitness master, fitness model, actress was one of the biggest names in the sport.
Torrie is undoubtedly one of the biggest names to have stepped into the ring.
Stacy Kiebler is an American actress who won hearts in the ring in a career where she was known for her work with World Championship Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment.
The 41-year-old Canadian-born Rosa Mendes managed former WWE Tag Team Champions Primo & Epico from 2011 to 2013.
Ronda Rousey is a star in the ring and enjoys a massive fanbase.
The Canadian with the ring name Maryse is a diva by every sense of the term. She is an actress and a model and also a businesswoman.
Saraya-Jade Bevis, better known by the ring name Paige, is an English professional wrestling personality and retired professional wrestler.
